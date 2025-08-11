Palisades High Parents Frustrated by $450 Parking Fees at Temporary Santa Monica Campus

While the city touts the 72% discount off its standard $20 daily rate as an accommodation, some Palisades parents say it’s still an unmanageable cost and that other options are limited



As Palisades Charter High School students return this week to their temporary campus in downtown Santa Monica, some parents are raising concerns over transportation logistics—particularly the steep price of parking, which runs more than $450 per semester.

The parking passes, which allow students to use Santa Monica’s public structures near the former Sears building on Colorado Avenue, were offered at a discounted rate of $5.50 per day. That adds up to $451 for the 82-day fall semester, plus a $6 fee for the required access card.

While the city touts the 72% discount off its standard $20 daily rate as an accommodation, some Palisades parents say it’s still an unmanageable cost and that other options are limited. One parent, who requested to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, called the situation “untenable.”

“My son starts school Wednesday and, at the moment, his only real option is that I drive and pick him up—or he pays daily to park,” the parent said. “That was the suggestion from the school, but this just isn’t a realistic long-term solution for us or many other families.”

The parent, whose family recently moved to the South Bay, said the school gave little advance notice before releasing the limited number of parking passes, which reportedly sold out within minutes.

“It felt random,” the parent said. “They announced it last Tuesday and the passes were gone right away. Only 250 spots were available.”

The City of Santa Monica says it worked with school officials to offer discounted parking in response to the emergency relocation of Palisades High, which is temporarily housed in Santa Monica while construction continues at its original Pacific Palisades campus.

In addition to the paid option, the city pointed families toward the GoPass program, which offers K-12 students free rides on LA Metro and Big Blue Bus lines. The Metro E Line and several bus stops are located near the school, providing a no-cost public transit option.

However, the anonymous parent said Metro access isn’t viable for many Pali families who don’t live near train lines or have reliable connections to transit hubs.

“We don’t live anywhere near a Metro station, and these systems weren’t designed for park-and-ride use like in other cities,” the parent said. “The school hasn’t provided any assistance or realistic alternatives.”

The city says it is also emphasizing pedestrian safety and promoting carpooling, biking, and walking as part of its “Back in Motion” campaign ahead of the school year. But with Palisades High students returning to class ahead of most Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District students, many parents feel unprepared for the shift in routine.