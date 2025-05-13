Palisades High School Flea Market and Fair Returns This Weekend, Over 50 Booths Anticipated

Booths will feature curated and vintage goods, fire safety demonstrations, fireproofing vendors, fire trucks, live music, a kid zone, and food vendors

The Palisades High School Booster Club will host the 22nd Fire Defense Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, May 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Paul Revere Middle School, 1450 Allenford Drive, offering a community gathering to support families and students affected by recent fires.

The free, public event features over 50 booths with curated and vintage goods, fire safety demonstrations, fireproofing vendors, fire trucks, live music, a kid zone, and food vendors, with all proceeds benefiting the booster club to fund team uniforms, band, choir, travel, and technology.

Attendees can shop unique finds, including art, jewelry, and crafts from student and family vendors.

Vendor booths are available for $50 for Pali High families and $100 for non-Pali participants. Vendors must bring their own canopies, tables, and chairs, and are prohibited from selling water, weapons, expensive items, or food unless pre-approved.

Reservations can be made at palihigh.onlinepartybook.com, with inquiries directed to Palifleamarket@gmail.com. For waitlist options if sold out, contact Party4Pali@gmail.com.