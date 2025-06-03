Palisades High School Rebuilding Designs to be Discussed in LAUSD Meeting

DLR Group, selected as the lead architect, brings over 25 years of collaboration with LAUSD

Palisades Charter High School will hold a virtual community meeting on Thursday, June 5, at 6 p.m. to discuss preliminary design plans for rebuilding its campus, destroyed in the January wildfires, with input from the LAUSD Facilities Team and architect DLR Group.

The meeting, accessible via Zoom at lausd.zoom.us/j/87064132905 (Meeting ID: 876 6413 2905), follows the school’s temporary relocation to the former Sears building at 302 Colorado Ave., dubbed “Pali South,” where in-person classes resumed on April 22 after months of remote learning. The move, facilitated by an emergency order from the City of Santa Monica and supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, allowed the school to accommodate its 2,400 students through June 6, with plans to return to the original site after summer break.

DLR Group, selected as the lead architect, brings over 25 years of collaboration with LAUSD, focusing on creating safe, sustainable, and transformative learning environments. The firm’s K-12 Education Studio, comprising architects, educators, and engineers, aims to design a resilient, future-ready campus tailored to the emotional and academic needs of students, with strong community engagement, according to LAUSD.

Since the wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades campus, debris removal was completed last month, marking progress toward rebuilding. The June 5 meeting will allow community members to submit questions via a QR code, influencing the redesign. Traffic and security plans for Pali South, including limited parking, charter buses, and a 24/7 security presence, remain in place to ensure safety during the temporary transition.

