Palisades Hillside Stabilization Projects Near Completion

Infrastructure projects aimed at stabilizing hillsides in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles are advancing, with work on Castellammare Drive now complete, according to Councilwoman Traci Park.

The projects, which also include Revello Drive, Stretto Way, and Enchanted Way, have been a priority since wildfires impacted the area. The remaining stabilization efforts on Revello Drive, Stretto Way, and Enchanted Way are expected to conclude within the next few weeks.

Local authorities have warned residents to prepare for temporary street closures to ensure public safety during the ongoing construction.