Palisades Home Damaged in Attic Fire, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the attic of a single-story home in Pacific Palisades, prompting a swift response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the residence in the 1100 block of North Las Pulgas Place around 1:06 p.m. to find smoke showing from the home. Crews launched an aggressive interior attack to combat the flames located in the attic.

According to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart, 32 firefighters worked for 36 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The fire was officially knocked down at 1:42 p.m., with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

