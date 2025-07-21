Palisades Pitstop Reopens as Luxury Car Wash

Photo: Google Street View

The business, which includes eco-friendly and solar-powered options, aims to offer a “fresh start” with each clean

Palisades Pitstop, a luxury car wash and detailing business, has reopened to the public, operating Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, according to an announcement from owner Kevin Miller. 

Located behind Garden Cafe at 15233 1/2 La Cruz Drive, the locally owned business offers hand-wash services and trash bin cleaning, welcoming customers via online booking at PalisadesPitstop.com, by phone at 310-573-9274, or through walk-ins.

Miller expressed enthusiasm about the reopening, emphasizing the business’s commitment to quality. The facility provides a range of services, including a $125 Luxury Wash with interior cleaning, a $250 monthly Unlimited Luxury Wash Club, a $300 Mini Detail with premium wax, and a $500 Full Detail featuring clay bar treatment. Gift cards are also available for purchase online. 

The business, which includes eco-friendly and solar-powered options, aims to offer a “fresh start” with each clean, as noted on its website.

