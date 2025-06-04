Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales will directly aid the Palisades community

A community benefit event, Venice Welcomes The Palisades, is set for Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colony, 401 N. Lincoln Blvd., aiming to support Pacific Palisades businesses and residents affected by recent wildfires.

The event, organized by Colony in partnership with Councilmember Traci Park and Council District 11, will feature food from over 20 restaurants, including Sasabune, Sweet Rose Creamery, and King Taco. Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales will directly aid the Palisades community.

Attendees can expect live music, a community jam session hosted by The Amazing Music Store starting at 1 p.m., a karate exhibition by Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts at noon, a live painting auction, and a photo booth. Local organizations like Palisades Beautiful, Resilient Palisades, and The Molly Steinsapir Foundation will also participate, alongside artisans and businesses such as Palisades Psychic and Blue Crush Artist.

The event highlights community resilience, bringing together residents from Venice, Pacific Palisades, and Santa Monica. For more information, contact Christopher Riesbeck at 310-922-2833 or Christopher@venuva.co.