Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales will directly aid the Palisades community

A community benefit event, Venice Welcomes The Palisades, is set for Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colony, 401 N. Lincoln Blvd., aiming to support Pacific Palisades businesses and residents affected by recent wildfires.

The event, organized by Colony in partnership with Councilmember Traci Park and Council District 11, will feature food from over 20 restaurants, including Sasabune, Sweet Rose Creamery, and King Taco. Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales will directly aid the Palisades community.

Attendees can expect live music, a community jam session hosted by The Amazing Music Store starting at 1 p.m., a karate exhibition by Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts at noon, a live painting auction, and a photo booth. Local organizations like Palisades Beautiful, Resilient Palisades, and The Molly Steinsapir Foundation will also participate, alongside artisans and businesses such as Palisades Psychic and Blue Crush Artist.

The event highlights community resilience, bringing together residents from Venice, Pacific Palisades, and Santa Monica. For more information, contact Christopher Riesbeck at 310-922-2833 or Christopher@venuva.co.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/QCUiwpjALU pic.twitter.com/yXZapvMspB — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June...
News, Video

(Video) Sea Lions Return to Ocean as LA’s Toxic Algae Crisis Ends

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

The crisis led to dead dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Venice and Santa Monica in recent months The...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Orchestra Santa Monica
News, Real Estate

Orchestra Santa Monica Extends Music Director’s Tenure Through 2030

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Under his leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills Orchestra Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @LA28Games
Hard, News

Venice Beach Tapped to Host Paralympic Events in 2028 Games

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

The coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Paralympic...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...
News

Khatri International: Consider Rebuilding With Fire Resistant Construction Methods

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

What do office buildings, hospitals, schools, fire and police stations have in common? They are built with noncombustible construction methods...

Photo: Official
News

Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...
Hard, News

Palisades High School Rebuilding Designs to be Discussed in LAUSD Meeting

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

DLR Group, selected as the lead architect, brings over 25 years of collaboration with LAUSD Palisades Charter High School will...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Local Organizations Push for Electrification Options in Palisades Rebuilding

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Design Options Emerge for Santa Monica Airport Conversion into Public Park

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Community feedback, gathered through over 4,984 survey responses, shows a strong preference for pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly designs, integrated water systems,...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
News, Upbeat

2025 Venice Pride to Feature a Block Party, Dance Event, Food Trucks, and More This Weekend

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer...
News

A Season of Gratitude: After One Year in Business, Urban Jungle Continues Making its Mark

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Over the last year, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, has continued its mission to cultivate a place...
News

The soul’s greatest hits

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

From ‘Ave Maria’ to ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and ‘Ode to Joy,” a Santa Monica concert raising funds to help fire victims...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR