Palisades Schools Announce Reopening Plans For Fall

Schools in the Palisades area have outlined their reopening plans for the upcoming academic year, addressing challenges posed by ongoing restoration and rebuilding efforts, school officials announced.

Palisades Charter High School will start the new school year at its temporary Pali South campus in Santa Monica to allow uninterrupted restoration work on its football field, gym, and aquatic center. The relocation is expected to last at least through Thanksgiving, with the possibility of extending through the end of the semester.

Palisades Elementary School will continue operating in Brentwood for the next few years while its original campus undergoes a complete rebuild. Students are slated to return once the new facility is completed.

Marquez Charter Elementary School, located near the Highlands where many homes remain intact, is preparing to reopen this fall. The Los Angeles Unified School District has deployed 25 portable classrooms to the campus to accommodate students.

St. Matthew’s Parish School is targeting a fall 2026 reopening but is actively working to expedite remediation and cleanup efforts. School officials expressed hope for an earlier opening if conditions allow, emphasizing their commitment to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Calvary Christian School will resume classes on its Palisades campus for the 2025-2026 school year. School leadership acknowledged that the decision may impact families differently but described the return as a positive step forward for the community.