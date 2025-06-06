Palisades Students Display ‘Banners of Hope’ to Heal Community

A new initiative includes restocking art supply closets at participating schools and offering free arts-based healing programs

A new art initiative, “Banners of Hope for Pacific Palisades,” featuring student-created artwork, was launched on June 5 to support the recovery of the Pacific Palisades community. The project, led by local nonprofit Crayon Collection, involves 11 schools and aims to foster healing through creative expression.

The light pole banners, now displayed across Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, showcase vibrant designs by students from schools including Palisades Charter Elementary, Marquez Charter Elementary, Palisades Charter High School, and others. Each banner includes three words of hope selected by the schools to reflect their vision for the future.

A launch event on June 3 drew local families, educators, and officials, including Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman. The event featured a performance of the song “Hope” by Pacific Palisades musician Joe Sumner, honoring those affected by the fire.

The initiative also includes restocking art supply closets at participating schools and offering free arts-based healing programs focused on emotional well-being. Each school will receive a large version of their banner for on-campus display. These efforts will continue through August 2025, coinciding with National Crayon Collection Month.

Additionally, Crayon Collection is supporting the Seed Bomb Project, led by 14-year-old local student Rummy Goodyear, who lost his home in the fire. The project engages youth in creating and distributing native wildflower seed bombs to re-green fire-damaged areas across Los Angeles.

Donations to support the ongoing recovery efforts and arts programs are being accepted at the Crayon Collection website.