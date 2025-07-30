Palisades Sushi Restaurant Reopens After Wildfires, Offering Japanese-Thai Fusion Menu

Photo: Instagram: @Mokusushi

The restaurant, located in the Highlands, faced significant challenges during the closure, with restricted access to the area

Moku Sushi, a beloved local restaurant at 524 Palisades Dr., reopened on April 1 nearly three months after the devastating Palisades Fire forced its closure and disrupted the community. The Japanese-Thai fusion eatery, known for its fresh sushi and vibrant flavors, is welcoming diners daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant, located in the Highlands, faced significant challenges during the closure, with restricted access to the area requiring residential or work permits until Pacific Coast Highway fully reopened ahead of Memorial Day weekend. 

Its menu blends Japanese and Thai cuisines, offering an array of dishes from sashimi and specialty rolls to Thai curries and noodle dishes. Signature sushi options include the Moku Set ($26), featuring four pieces of nigiri (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore) with a California or spicy tuna roll, and the OMG Roll ($24.95), a combination of spicy imitation crab salad, shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, and avocado with spicy eel sauce. Other highlights are the Miso Black Cod ($26), praised for its rich flavor, and the Salmon Truffle Nigiri ($12.50), a customer favorite.

The Thai menu features dishes like Pad Thai ($18.75), Green Curry ($19.50), and Chicken Satay ($16), marinated in spices, coconut milk, and peanut butter. Appetizers range from Garlic Edamame ($9) and Crispy Brussel Sprouts ($10.75) to Takoyaki ($12) and Moku Krispy Rice ($15), topped with guacamole and a choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail. Desserts include Mango Sticky Rice ($16) and Green Tea Tempura Ice Cream ($11).

The beverage selection is equally diverse, with sakes like Yukimuro “Snow Aged” ($54/$120), noted for its creamy, pear-sweetened flavor, and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer” ($110), a Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate fruity aroma. Wines include Korbel Sparkling Wine ($12) and Coppola Chardonnay ($39 per bottle), alongside non-alcoholic options like Thai Iced Tea ($4.50) and Taro Boba ($7). A Monday happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. offers half-off select rolls and salads, with $5 Sapporo on draft.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News

New Beginnings in Brentwood: Dr. Marian Oppenheimer Opens Private Psychology Practice at wellpeople

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

For more than 30 years, Dr. Marian Oppenheimer has dedicated herself to one clear purpose: helping people heal, grow, and...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Council Removes DTSM Board Members Amid Transparency and Governance Concerns

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

The council’s decision follows tensions between DTSM and the city, including disputes over parking rate increases and maintenance agreements The...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Organization Sues Coastal Commission Over Ballona Wetlands Gas Project

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

The lawsuit claims the commission engaged in “piecemealing” by treating a well abandonment as a standalone project, despite its connection...

Photo: Traci Park
Hard, News

Officials Push to Halt Lot-Split Housing in Fire-Prone Palisades

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Pali leaders warn that SB 9 — a law that allows duplexes and lot splits on single-family parcels — is...
Hard, News

Wildfire Price Gouging Protections Extended for Displaced Residents

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

These provisions limit rent increases and hotel rate hikes during a declared emergency and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants The...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation, died...

Photo: Ginger, the late dog of Canal resident Taylor, who passed away unexpectedly shortly after taking a walk in the area
Hard, News

Mysterious Dog Deaths Plague Venice Canal Community

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Over the past 10 days, five healthy neighborhood dogs have died unexpectedly, with one currently in the ICU The Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Lane Closures Continue on Pacific Coast Highway for Recovery, Utility Work

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Caltrans is urging drivers to slow down and use caution in the active work zones Single-lane closures will remain in...
News

Homecare Company Celebrates 14 years of Compassion While Planting New Roots After January Fire

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Luxe Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate and reliable in-home care services for seniors has recently announced the opening of...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

County Fund Provides $250K for Malibu & Topanga Businesses Hurt by Wildfire Road Closures

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

The program offers grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for eligible businesses located in ZIP codes 90265 and 90290 In...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Yacht Crashes Into Seawall at Marina del Rey’s Fisherman’s Village

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Witnesses at nearby restaurants watched as the mid-size yacht collided A yacht crashed into a seawall at Fisherman’s Village in...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

More Than $50 Billion in Damage: What January’s Wildfire Cost the City of Los Angeles

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Nearly 11,000 Properties, Many in Pacific Palisades, Affected; True Losses Likely Higher Nearly $52 billion in residential real estate across...
Hard, News

Council to Weigh Next Steps in Justice Case on Land Seized from Black Entrepreneur

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

The Ebony Beach Club case has become a focal point of Santa Monica’s growing reparative justice efforts The Santa Monica...
News, Upbeat

Malibu Teen to Paddle 21 Miles for Ocean Cleanup Following Pali Fire

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

His 21-mile prone paddle will trace the coastline from Malibu through Palisades A Malibu high school student and avid surfer...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles For More...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR