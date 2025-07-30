Palisades Sushi Restaurant Reopens After Wildfires, Offering Japanese-Thai Fusion Menu

The restaurant, located in the Highlands, faced significant challenges during the closure, with restricted access to the area

Moku Sushi, a beloved local restaurant at 524 Palisades Dr., reopened on April 1 nearly three months after the devastating Palisades Fire forced its closure and disrupted the community. The Japanese-Thai fusion eatery, known for its fresh sushi and vibrant flavors, is welcoming diners daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant, located in the Highlands, faced significant challenges during the closure, with restricted access to the area requiring residential or work permits until Pacific Coast Highway fully reopened ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Its menu blends Japanese and Thai cuisines, offering an array of dishes from sashimi and specialty rolls to Thai curries and noodle dishes. Signature sushi options include the Moku Set ($26), featuring four pieces of nigiri (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore) with a California or spicy tuna roll, and the OMG Roll ($24.95), a combination of spicy imitation crab salad, shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, and avocado with spicy eel sauce. Other highlights are the Miso Black Cod ($26), praised for its rich flavor, and the Salmon Truffle Nigiri ($12.50), a customer favorite.

The Thai menu features dishes like Pad Thai ($18.75), Green Curry ($19.50), and Chicken Satay ($16), marinated in spices, coconut milk, and peanut butter. Appetizers range from Garlic Edamame ($9) and Crispy Brussel Sprouts ($10.75) to Takoyaki ($12) and Moku Krispy Rice ($15), topped with guacamole and a choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail. Desserts include Mango Sticky Rice ($16) and Green Tea Tempura Ice Cream ($11).

The beverage selection is equally diverse, with sakes like Yukimuro “Snow Aged” ($54/$120), noted for its creamy, pear-sweetened flavor, and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer” ($110), a Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate fruity aroma. Wines include Korbel Sparkling Wine ($12) and Coppola Chardonnay ($39 per bottle), alongside non-alcoholic options like Thai Iced Tea ($4.50) and Taro Boba ($7). A Monday happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. offers half-off select rolls and salads, with $5 Sapporo on draft.