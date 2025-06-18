Palisades Teacher Wins National Award, $5K for Supporting Students After Wildfire

A student athlete nominated him for the award, praising his ability to connect classroom lessons to real-world challenges

Dave Suarez, a social sciences teacher and golf coach at Palisades Charter High School, has received the Honored National Teaching Award for June 2025.

The award, which includes a $5,000 cash prize and a feature on the Inspiring Teachers: The Honored Podcast, recognizes Suarez’s efforts to support students during and after the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025.

The wildfire destroyed homes and damaged parts of the school, disrupting the community. Suarez organized his golf teams to help students cope, fostering a sense of normalcy through sports. His work emphasized the role of athletics in uniting students during crises.

A student and athlete named Jacob nominated Suarez for the award, praising his ability to connect classroom lessons to real-world challenges. Jacob also credited Suarez for helping him return to golf after the fire, saying he was “forever grateful” for the coach’s support.

Suarez’s story is available on the Inspiring Teachers: The Honored Podcast at honored.podbean.com.