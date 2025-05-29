Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades

Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination in Pacific Palisades, is slated to reopen in 2026, with early to mid-year targeted for its return. The relaunch will feature returning tenants, new offerings, and a renewed focus on community-centered spaces.

Among the notable returns is luxury fashion retailer elysewalker, a cornerstone of the Palisades retail scene. The brand will relocate and reopen its flagship store within the revamped Palisades Village, reaffirming its longstanding ties to the neighborhood.

Elyse Walker, Founder and Creative Director of elysewalker said, “I opened the first elysewalker location in the Pacific Palisades because I saw the huge opportunity to bring fashion retail to the area. I knew that I wanted a store to feel like a home base within the community. More than a store, it was where friends & family got together to connect, celebrate, and of course, shop. elysewalker Pacific Palisades epitomized that. Re-opening in the Palisades and moving to the Village is incredibly exciting and important as we focus our efforts on rebuilding and supporting this incredibly strong and resilient community. We fully intend to recreate the elysewalker experience at the Village and cannot wait to be back in our beloved Palisades community.”

In addition to legacy retail, developers promise fresh experiences. A new dining concept is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, adding to the reimagined village experience.

Despite ongoing recovery and reconstruction, Palisades Village will host its traditional Christmas Tree lighting and Menorah celebration this holiday season, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.

Rick Caruso, Founder and Executive Chairman of Caruso, said, “When a retailer chooses to invest here, it is a powerful voice of confidence in a bright future. Both Elyse and I have a shared determination to bring back the Palisades better and stronger, ensuring this community remains a place where families flourish, businesses succeed, and neighborhoods thrive.

As part of broader revitalization plans led by developer Caruso, a full reconstruction of the public park inside the village is underway. Once completed, it will once again serve as a welcoming gathering space for families and visitors. Caruso also plans to upgrade surrounding streetscapes, including sidewalk repairs and new landscaping, to improve safety and enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal.

Corinne Verdery, CEO of Caruso, said, “Today’s announcement reinforces our long-term commitment to the Palisades. Our goal is to restore Palisades Village and the surrounding area as a vibrant and welcoming destination once again for residents, workers, and visitors, a place that reflects our community’s resilience and optimism for the future.”

Beyond the immediate village footprint, efforts are expanding through Steadfast LA, a private initiative supporting the restoration of other public amenities. This includes the rebuilding of the Palisades Recreation Center, envisioned as a renewed hub for community life and family activities.