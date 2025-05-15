Palisades Youth to Perform Benefit Cabaret at Harvard-Westlake

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance

In the wake of devastating wildfires that displaced dozens of families in Pacific Palisades, a group of young performers from Theatre Palisades Youth/Teen will stage a special benefit cabaret titled Things We Found in the Fire on Saturday, May 18, at Harvard-Westlake School’s Rugby Auditorium.

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance, improv, and stand-up comedy. The event aims to spotlight youth talent while raising awareness and support for arts communities impacted by the recent fires.

The collaboration was made possible through TPY/Teen music director Gaba, a Harvard-Westlake alumnus, who was contacted by the school’s Performing Arts Director. Students from Harvard-Westlake—some of whom are from the Palisades themselves—will co-produce and mentor TPY/Teen performers in preparation for the event.

Originally scheduled to take place in the Palisades, the cabaret was relocated due to fire damage in the area. Harvard-Westlake School is located at 3700 Coldwater Canyon Ave. in Studio City.



For more information, visit https://theatrepalisades.org