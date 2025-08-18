Paliskates to Host Back 2 School Festival at Venice Beach

The free festival at 1800 Ocean Front Walk features school supply giveaways, youth sports, live entertainment, and a beach clean-up

Paliskates, a Pacific Palisades skate shop, partnered with It’s Bigger Than Us for the 6th Annual Back 2 School: Coastal Clean-Up & Fire Relief Edition, held on Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Venice Beach.

The free festival at 1800 Ocean Front Walk features school supply giveaways, youth sports, live entertainment, and a beach clean-up, alongside resources for those affected by recent wildfires. Grammy-nominated artist D Smoke is set to perform, joining partners including Councilwoman Traci Park, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Athens Services, Metro, and LA Care Health Plan.

“This year’s theme, A City United, reflects our healing from fires and displacement,” said Tyrone Nance, founder of It’s Bigger Than Us. Erica Simpson, owner of Paliskates, added that the event allows her team to reconnect with the Westside community, especially after losing their physical store in Pacific Palisades.

Attendees are required to RSVP in advance. For more details, visit itsbiggerthanusla.org/b2s.