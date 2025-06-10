Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition with over 1,000 signatures

Parents, teachers, and students at Broadway Elementary School are rallying against the Los Angeles Unified School District’s decision to remove Principal Rachelle Garmon, a leader of the school’s Mandarin and Spanish dual-language immersion programs. 

The abrupt decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the 2024-2025 school year, has sparked protests, and a petition with over 1,000 signatures.

Garmon, who began her tenure at Broadway as a third-grade teacher and served as principal for three years, is widely admired for her dedication and leadership. Parents describe her as a “pillar of the community” who spearheaded initiatives like a highly successful science fair and maintained an open-door policy. “She knows the students by name and works tirelessly,” said an anonymous parent with a rising third-grader. “Her removal is a devastating loss for our school.”

The decision, made during Garmon’s two-year probationary period as principal, has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency. LAUSD has cited personnel confidentiality and declined to provide specific reasons for the leadership change. 

At a virtual town hall on Monday, Region West Superintendent Dr. Denise Collier and Regional Director Agnes Kamau emphasized their commitment to maintaining Broadway’s academic excellence but sidestepped questions about Garmon’s departure. “We cannot discuss personnel matters,” Kamau said, prompting frustration from parents who accused the district of “gaslighting” them.

The controversy has reignited longstanding concerns about LAUSD’s support for Broadway’s dual-language programs. Parents point to inequities, such as the lack of a standardized Mandarin curriculum and insufficient teacher assistants, particularly for the larger Mandarin immersion program, which comprises about two-thirds of the student body. 

“The district hasn’t provided the resources we need, and now they’re removing a principal who’s been advocating for solutions,” said Alyssa Sandrowsky, a parent with children in second and upcoming kindergarten classes.

Tensions also stem from a Uniform Complaint Procedure filed by a small group of Spanish immersion parents, which alleged biased practices in funding allocation, according to the anonymous parent. The district’s ruling, which required equal spending for both programs despite their size disparity, has fueled division, said the anonymous parent, who stated, “The district’s decision created strife, not Principal Garmon,” 

At the town hall, parents expressed distrust in LAUSD’s ability to select a suitable replacement by the start of the next school year in August.

Some parents, however, see the leadership change as an opportunity to address divisions between the Mandarin and Spanish programs. A parent of a fifth-grader and kindergartner suggested integrating the programs through mixed classes or a buddy system to foster unity.

LAUSD defended its commitment to Broadway in a statement, saying, “Los Angeles Unified is proud of its diverse and innovative dual language programs — including the one at Broadway — and is firmly committed to continuing to deliver high-quality instruction for all students.” 

The district noted ongoing engagement efforts, including the recent town hall, but declined to comment further on Garmon’s removal.

