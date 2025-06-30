People are Using Palisades for “Disaster Tours.” Local Officials Are Trying to Stop Them

A new motion introduced to City Council requests a coordinated strategy from LADOT, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the City Attorney’s office

Since the Pacific Palisades reopened to the public on June 14, reports have emerged of tour bus operators conducting so-called “disaster tours” through the fire-ravaged area. Councilwoman Traci Park has labeled this exploitation of tragedy “despicable” and is pushing for immediate action to halt the tours.

Park, citing Los Angeles Municipal Code 80.36.11, which allows the Department of Transportation (LADOT) to restrict tour bus operations in unsafe areas, has introduced a motion to prohibit such operations in the fire-affected zone for the duration of the ongoing emergency declaration. The motion, presented to the City Council, calls for LADOT to submit a map within seven days identifying restricted areas impacted by the January fire.

Park’s proposal also addresses the area’s pre-existing challenges, noting that its narrow, winding streets and steep hills were already unsuitable for large vehicles before the fire. She has instructed LADOT to survey streets within the boundaries of Pacific Coast Highway, Surfview Drive, Amalfi Drive, and the Santa Monica Mountains ridgeline, reporting back in 120 days with recommendations for permanent tour bus restrictions.

To enforce the temporary ban, the motion requests a coordinated strategy from LADOT, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the City Attorney’s office within 30 days, including any necessary resources. The move comes as the community continues recovery efforts, with debris removal and rebuilding still underway.

“Turning a site of devastating tragedy and loss into a spectacle should not be tolerated,” she said in the motion.