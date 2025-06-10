Post Wildfires, Pacific Manufactured Homes Offers Affordable and Beautiful Rebuilding Options for Southern California

One of the largest factors in choosing a new home is price and with the seemingly unending rise in home prices, more and more Californians are turning to Manufactured Homes.

All types of buyers are entering this market — from first time home buyers to homeowners wanting to add Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). It is a smart decision because Manufactured Homes offer significant cost savings over traditional “stick-built” homes — upwards of 40%. Plus, the process of building is about 75% faster!

Pacific Manufactured Homes has already started helping many of the families that lost their homes in the recent fires that ripped through Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.

“We have spoken with owners in Tahitian Terrace, Bowl Mobile Estates and Malibu Village — all mobile home parks that were leveled in the fires. We have also had numerous calls from private property homeowners that have decided against rebuilding a traditional stick-built home in favor of a manufactured home — primarily for reasons of cost savings and speed,” stated Sean Feeney, General Manager of Pacific Manufactured Homes.

These days, manufactured homes are indistinguishable in many ways from traditionally built homes. They come in all shapes, sizes and finishes. From “tiny homes” to literal mansions — all of these are built in a clean, dry factory, away from the elements, and later transported to their final destinations.

Founded in 1990, Pacific Manufactured Homes has become the #1 manufactured home dealer in the entire state of California and has grown to 7 locations, many of which feature model homes to tour.

“Model homes take a lot of guesswork out of building. Being able to walk through the home, touch the quartz countertops or see the size of a jetted tub or height of the ceilings — it calms a lot of fears involved in building. It is so much better than just reviewing a paper floorplan. Losing a home in a fire is devastating. I hope that many who suffered losing their homes in LA will take the short drive down to Corona in Riverside County — where our newest location will open in May. I believe it will give them some hope — to see how easily and affordably they can rebuild what has been lost,” stated Feeney.

Feeney has also instituted a Wildfire Replacement Program and is offering rebates to fire victims.

LOCATIONS

Corona, Riverside County — 299 N Smith Ave., Corona (760) 471-1212 (Coming May 2025)

North San Diego — 145 Bent Avenue, San Marcos (760) 471-1212

East San Diego County — 11510 Woodside Avenue, Santee (619) 449-3800

South San Diego County — 730 H Street, Chula Vista (619) 422-2333

Hemet — 1475 N. State Street, Hemet (951) 350-0110

Inland Empire — 1415 E. 6th Street, Beaumont (951) 845-2671

El Centro (888) 777-6457

“Our customer satisfaction is extremely high. Our team of professionals is there every step of the way — from permitting and financing, to designing and construction, to delivery, insurance, and move-in. Plus, all our homes come with an extensive warranty,” Feeney said.

To learn more about Pacific Manufactured Homes and its various options for your new home and building needs, visit www.pacifichomes.net. For direct questions, call 888-777-6457 to speak with a representative.