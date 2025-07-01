Proposed Rebuilding Authority for Wildfire Recovery Sparks Local Control Debate

Plan Aims to Streamline Rebuilding but Raises Questions Over Community Input

A proposed “Resilient Rebuilding Authority” to oversee recovery from the January wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the Palisades, is advancing as Senate Bill 549, raising concerns over local control.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, led by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, introduced a motion Tuesday to explore legal pathways for the county to establish the authority, aiming to streamline rebuilding efforts after the fires damaged or destroyed over 16,000 structures. The proposal follows a Blue Ribbon Commission recommendation, now embodied in SB 549, which would create a new agency run by political appointees to manage permitting, development, and zoning.

Councilwoman Traci Park of CD11 expressed unease, noting the commission consulted only a handful of Palisades residents in one meeting. “This could sideline your voice and mine on critical neighborhood decisions,” Park said in a newsletter, advocating for transparency and local input alongside any regional resource-sharing.

The county has already launched ambitious recovery efforts, including the nation’s fastest debris removal program, clearing nearly 70% of lots with federal and state help, and one-stop permit centers averaging 25-day processing times. However, challenges like infrastructure financing, workforce shortages, and uninsured homeowners persist, prompting calls for a unified approach modeled after post-disaster recoveries like Hurricane Katrina.

SB 549, introduced by Sen. Allen on Feb. 20 and amended June 23, would empower the authority to issue funds, coordinate reconstruction, purchase land for resale to residents, and enhance insurability through resilient building standards. The bill allows voluntary county partnerships and includes community engagement mechanisms, with amendments possible until July 7.

Horvath’s motion directs County Counsel to report within seven days on the legal feasibility, detailing current authorities and any needed state approvals. Park urged residents to review the commission’s report and SB 549, encouraging feedback to both her and state leaders.