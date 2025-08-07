Providence Relocates Palisades Clinics to Santa Monica

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients

Providence has permanently relocated its primary care and pediatric clinics previously based in Pacific Palisades to two new offices in Santa Monica, following damage caused by January’s devastating wildfires.

The clinics, operated under Saint John’s Physician Partners and The Doctors of Saint John’s, had served the Palisades community before closing earlier this year.

The new locations are now open and house many of the same physicians who previously practiced in the Palisades. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, at the new primary care office at 1301 20th Street, Suite 470, in Santa Monica.

The pediatric clinic has reopened at 2021 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 245E.

Providence did not indicate whether a return to the Palisades is planned.

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients.