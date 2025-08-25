Rally Against SB 79 Draws Crowds in Palisades

Photo: Instagram: @stgactor

Crowds gathered in Pacific Palisades on Saturday, August 23, to rally against Senate Bill 79, a state housing measure critics say endangers communities with unchecked high-density development. 

Former Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, reflecting on the event via Instagram, said, “I was there along with LA Council Member Traci Park and many community activists.” He added that the rally aimed to remind the California Senate and Assembly that SB 79’s passage would help decimate communities with unbridled residential construction, potentially reducing affordable housing across the state.

The rally, held at the U.S. Bank parking lot on Sunset Boulevard, was part of a statewide movement with simultaneous protests in San Diego, San Francisco, and Marin County. Organized by the Pacific Palisades Residents Association and over a dozen grassroots groups under Our Neighborhood Voices, participants voiced concerns about SB 79’s allowance for large-scale housing projects—potentially up to 12 stories—near transit stops, including in single-family zones. Association president Jessica Rogers estimated thousands of Californians joined the effort statewide, calling SB 79 “100 times worse” than existing laws and alleging it prioritizes developer profits over safety. Lori Brooke, president of Our Neighborhood Voices, echoed this, stating, “We all want affordable housing, but this bill risks preventable tragedies statewide.” The two-hour event featured speeches, music, and community interaction.

Critics, including Rogers, warned that the bill ignores fire risks and infrastructure limits, particularly in burn zones like Pacific Palisades, devastated by the January 2025 fire. SB 79, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, has sparked widespread opposition. Last week, the Los Angeles City Council voted 8-5 to oppose it, with Park and Councilmember John Lee leading the resolution. Park argued the bill strips local planning authority, citing unique challenges like wildfire-prone hillsides and inadequate evacuation routes. “Sacramento’s attempt to hijack local planning silences residents,” she said during a prior press conference, a stance she reiterated at the rally.

The bill, which advanced through Senate and Assembly committees, faces review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week, with a full vote possible by August 29. The Pacific Palisades Community Council also urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto the legislation, referencing his earlier emergency order limiting dense housing in fire zones.

As the bill moves forward, opponents plan virtual meetings across Council District 11 to mobilize further resistance.

