Rebuilding the Palisades: Choose Zoie Brook Designs for Your Rebuilding Needs

Many families in the Pacific Palisades are rebuilding and restarting this year.

After a fiery tragedy crossed miles across the community where she was born and raised, interior designer Zoie Aliado saw the devastation and destruction of the January wildfires with a crushed heart.

Where to start, how to rebuild and how to navigate insurance are many of the questions that came to mind. As an interior designer, Zoie’s seven-year background in the industry gives her insight to hold hands with those who have lost everything and start rebuilding.

“We rallied as a community, but I know it’s really difficult to restart and rebuild, not knowing where to start or how to rebuild,” Zoie said. “My design team can help you start — we’ll guide you every step of the way.”

Through a clear, collaborative process, Zoie Brook Designs, founded in 2020, helps you transform your home, whether it’s a new build, remodel or a full furnishing project. This full-service interior design firm specializes in high-end residential interiors, working closely with clients, architects, builders and trades to ensure seamless execution from concept to completion.

Every stage of the process is thoughtfully guided, from space planning and finish selection to the creation of custom furnishings.

“We find great contractors and architects to guide you through rebuilding your home. With the tragedy striking close to home, close to people I love and grew up around, I’d like to give back and put my heart and passion into helping people rebuild,” Zoie said.

Growing up in the Pacific Palisades, Zoie has always been inspired by the intersection of design and human connection. After earning her undergraduate degree in business communication, Zoie pursued further education in interior architecture, blending creative vision with technical expertise. Her professional journey began as an interior design associate at a boutique firm where she gained foundational experience in residential design.

Later recruited to lead the interior architecture team at a Beverly Hills-based firm, Zoie advanced to managing both the architecture and interior design departments, overseeing multiple large-scale residential builds.

Zoie Brook Designs was launched to bring a more personalized, boutique experience to Zoie’s clients. Cultivating polished, yet livable spaces, her work is deeply collaborative, detail-driven and rooted in timelessness.

“Part of being an interior designer is the relationship you have with your clients and understanding what grief they are going through, where they’ve come from and the timeline and processes for projects, you have to come from a space of empathy and understanding yourself to envision the end goal with the client,” Zoie said. “That’s what separates me from other designers — I understand what makes their house a home.”

With a Palisades 3,200 square foot project currently in process, Zoie said she’s anticipating the timeline to be six or eight months out. Her connection to the area plays a major role in her commitment to rebuild the community she knows and loves.

One of the project’s core challenges was working within the limits of the existing structure. Rather than opting for a full addition, the homeowners wanted to make strategic updates that dramatically improve livability. Behind the scenes, this required detailed coordination to accommodate structural beams, plumbing relocations, and permitting logistics—all while staying true to the couple’s design vision. To see photos of this project, visit ZoieBrookDesigns.com.

For homes affected by the Pacific Palisades fires, Zoie Brook Designs is offering special promotions.

To learn more about Zoie Brook Designs and see the firm’s portfolio of work, visit https://zoiebrookdesigns.com.