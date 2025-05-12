Registration Opens for Second Annual Venice Beach Run

Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways from local businesses and restaurant

Registration is now open for the second annual Venice Beach Run, set to take place Saturday, July 19, with proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.

The event, which begins and ends on the Venice Beach Pier, offers two race options: a flat and fast 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. and a 1-mile race at 10:00 a.m. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome, including runners, walkers, and families looking to enjoy a scenic and festive summer morning by the ocean.

The Venice Beach Run is currently the only race in the region that starts and finishes on a pier extending over the Pacific Ocean. Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways from local businesses and restaurants.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative race shirt—featuring a new design each year—a custom cinch bag, a die-cast finisher medal, and access to free downloadable race photos.

The event benefits the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving and maintaining public parks and recreational spaces throughout the city. Proceeds from this year’s run will specifically support programming at the Venice Beach Recreation Center.

“This is not just a race—it’s a celebration of community, fitness, and the iconic Venice shoreline,” said event organizers. “Whether you’re racing, walking, or just soaking in the vibes, it’s a beach day done right.”

Packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. on race day. Parking is available at several lots near the pier, including the Pier Lot at 3100 Washington Blvd, though early arrival is encouraged due to limited space.



For registration and more information, visit www.laparksfoundation.org.