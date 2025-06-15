Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio

A 7,167-square-foot estate at 900 Napoli Dr., nestled along the Riviera Golf Course, is listed for $24.995 million, according to a Redfin listing.

Designed in 1963 by acclaimed architect Paul Wuesthoff, the redwood and glass masterpiece has drawn significant interest, with over 2,184 views since hitting the market six days ago, according to Redfin.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family home sits on a 0.66-acre lot, featuring lush grounds originally landscaped by the renowned firm Eckbo, Dean, Austin, and Williams. Approximately 18 majestic redwoods, canary island pines, and fir trees surround the property, seamlessly integrating with the golf course’s fifth hole. A private auto gate opens to a serene scene of cascading waterfalls, koi-filled ponds, and streams.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio. The remodeled kitchen and family room boast top-of-the-line appliances, ideal for casual and gourmet dining. Three wood-burning fireplaces and chevroned hardwood floors add warmth and elegance. A round glass elevator descends past a massive redwood to a sophisticated media room.

The outdoor oasis includes a sparkling pool, hot tub, cabana, and built-in barbecue. A private deck offers glimpses of the ocean. A separate guest house, surrounded by lush vegetation, provides additional privacy and stunning views.

The home was fully renovated, rebuilt from the studs with entirely new systems, according to the listing. With an estimated monthly payment of $165,373 and a price of $3,488 per square foot, the property includes eight parking spaces.

Listed by Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate SoCal, the estate is described as a “hidden Shangri La” in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods. For more information, contact Kirman at 310-994-9512