Repairs and Cleanups Underway for Marvin Braude Bike Trail, Posetano Road

The effort follows a historic atmospheric storm in early 2024 that eroded part of the popular 22-mile trail

Repairs to the Marvin Braude Bike Trail at Will Rogers State Beach are underway as Los Angeles County Public Works addresses storm damage that washed out a section and weakened the Santa Monica Canyon Channel outlet. The effort follows a historic atmospheric storm in early 2024 that eroded part of the popular 22-mile trail, used at one point by an estimated 10,000 people daily.

Councilwoman Traci Park, representing the area, announced the repair work, noting it restores a damaged stretch between Chautauqua Boulevard and Entrada Drive near the Roosevelt Pedestrian Tunnel. The project, estimated at $800,000, has been under review by the California Coastal Commission, with county engineers finalizing the design. Park had previously pushed for action in March, urging city departments to coordinate with the county on repairs after months of inactivity.

In a separate development, Park said her office secured over $3 million this week for the repair of Posetano Road in the Castellammare area, addressing local infrastructure needs. Meanwhile, the councilwoman’s Beautification team completed cleanups in the Alphabet streets and plans to remain active in the Palisades to maintain public spaces. On Jacon Way, a collapsed sidewalk and damaged stormwater catch basin deck were repaired in August following swift coordination with the Bureau of Engineering.

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, also known as the Beach Bike Path or Coastal Bike Path, stretches along Santa Monica Bay from Will Rogers State Beach to Torrance County Beach, serving as a key recreational route for cyclists and pedestrians.