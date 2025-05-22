Resilient Palisades Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Ben Allen

Volunteer-led group honored for climate resilience work and wildfire recovery efforts

Resilient Palisades, a grassroots environmental organization based in Pacific Palisades, has been named the 24th Senate District’s Nonprofit of the Year by State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica).

Allen presented the honor during the California Legislature’s annual Nonprofit of the Year luncheon in Sacramento, recognizing the group’s leadership in advancing sustainable, climate-resilient practices and aiding in post-wildfire recovery efforts.

“Resilient Palisades’ years of work advancing climate-resilient and other environmental initiatives have positioned them to be a great leader in our smart rebuilding efforts,” Allen said in a statement. “They have taken to this role with great poise and diligence.”

Founded in 2019, Resilient Palisades promotes environmentally sustainable practices through public education, policy advocacy, and community engagement. The volunteer-run group encourages the adoption of renewable energy, electric landscaping equipment, water conservation, and waste reduction across the Los Angeles region.

In the aftermath of the January Palisades Fire, the group played a key role in recovery efforts while also advocating for climate-conscious rebuilding strategies. Their approach includes fire-resilient construction, native landscaping, electrification of buildings, bioremediation, and the development of local renewable energy systems.

“Many of us at Resilient Palisades have experienced heartbreaking loss—our homes destroyed and memories burned,” said Aleksandar Pavlovic, president of the organization, who accepted the award alongside Allen. “But true to our name, we are resilient. Our rebuilding plan emphasizes that sustainability is the foundation of insurability.”

Allen represents California’s 24th Senate District, which includes the Westside, Hollywood, the coastal South Bay, and Santa Monica Mountains communities of Los Angeles County.