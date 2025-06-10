Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year

Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific Palisades office at 839 Via de la Paz is now the first commercial building to be rebuilt in the area following a devastating fire in January.

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen in December.

The original building, which once housed the Palisadian-Post, was destroyed in the blaze. Rodeo Realty founder and president Syd Leibovitch, who purchased the property in 2013, has led the effort to restore the site with a modernized design that pays homage to its original layout.

“This is about more than rebuilding four walls. It’s about helping restore the heart of this community,” Leibovitch said in a recent statement. “Everything will be brand new in a prime location. This area will be one of the best in the country.”