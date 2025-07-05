Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences

The Ruskin Group Theatre will present the longest-running off-Broadway musical, “The Fantasticks,” with a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, opening at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 18 at 3000 Airport Avenue. 

The production, directed by Los Angeles theater veteran Elina de Santos, will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 24, featuring a reception following the opening night. A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences.

De Santos, known for directing world premieres like “Painted Ponies” at the same venue, brings her extensive experience to the classic, which boasts an unforgettable score. The cast includes Michael D. Cohen as Bellomy, Danny Bernardo as Narrator/El Gallo, and Sophie Pollono as Luisa, alongside a talented ensemble. Michael Redfield serves as music director and sound designer, with Jennifer Oundjian and Erik Hall handling choreography.

The production aims to captivate with its blend of moonlight and magic, supporting the theater’s legacy of acclaimed performances, including recent runs of “The Substance of Fire” and “A View from the Bridge.” 

Tickets are $45, with discounts of $30 for students and seniors, and $33 for groups of 10 or more, available at www.ruskingrouptheatre.com or by calling (310) 397-3244. 

Free parking is offered on-site, with the show running approximately 120 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio Hama...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of...
News, Upbeat

12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This...

Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, Upbeat

Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts  A Connections...
Dining, News

Third Street Promenade Loses Bibibop Asian Grill

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Bibibop opened at the Santa Monica location in 2017 after taking over a former ShopHouse space. Bibibop Asian Grill, a...
News, Video

(Video) Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Go To Homefrontbuild.com For More Information @home_front_build Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles Go...
News, Video

(Video) Gladstone’s Malibu Prepares for Reopening after Surviving Palisades Fires

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

With One Half of its Structure Slightly Charred and Undergoing Repairs, Gladstone’s Malibu is Reopening its Patio Space Just in...

Photo: YouTube: @Los Angeles City Clerk
News, Upbeat

Col. Eric Swenson Honored by LA for Historic Debris Removal Effort

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Swenson, with a distinguished military background including a Ph.D. and multiple master’s degrees from Penn State and other institutions, has...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

More Commercial Uses Could Be Coming to RAND Building

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Amendment Unlocks New Opportunities, Secures $5.5 Million in Community Benefits The Santa Monica Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to...
News, Video

(Video) ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Champion Pulls Big Blue Bus for 30 feet

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

World-class strongman Martins Licis pulled a 34,680‑pound, 35-feet long, battery electric bus through the Pier to set off Pier 360...
Hard, News

Proposed Rebuilding Authority for Wildfire Recovery Sparks Local Control Debate

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Plan Aims to Streamline Rebuilding but Raises Questions Over Community Input A proposed “Resilient Rebuilding Authority” to oversee recovery from...

Photo: Youtube: @Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath
News, Upbeat

Marquez Students Rebuild Robots Destroyed in Fire, Shine at National and World Competitions

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Community and Coaches Rally Behind Young Innovators Elementary students from Marquez Charter Elementary School rebuilt their robots after they were...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Second Victim Killed Alongside LAPD Sergeant in Brentwood 405 Crash Identified

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Authorities Confirm Garcia, 34, Died at the Scene, GoFundMe Launched  Authorities have identified the civilian who was killed alongside a...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Why Nordstrom Says It’s Closing Its Santa Monica Place Location

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

A Nordstrom spokesperson explained the closure as a strategic realignment Nordstrom confirmed its decision to close its Santa Monica store...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR