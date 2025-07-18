Salt & Straw Celebrates Ice Cream Week with Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone Through the Weekend

Photo: Salt & Straw

The item launched nationwide, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice cream, whipped cream, and cherries

Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice cream chain, kicked off National Ice Cream Week with a new Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone, a loyalty program, and daily specials running through Sunday, July 20.

The celebration features exclusive perks announced in real time on Salt & Straw’s website and app, allowing customers to skip lines by using the Order Ahead feature on mobile, desktop, or the app. Daily specials include free scoops for kids, complimentary waffle cones for app sign-ups, and other promotions available in-store and online.

On July 14, Salt & Straw debuted a new toppings program with offerings such as Holy Kakow chocolate sauce made with Peruvian organic cacao, Oregon Growers’ Marionberry Coulis, Cloudforest Craque candied cacao nibs, Dandelion Chocolate granola with Ecuadorian chocolate and Michigan cherries, and Filthy’s wild Italian Amarena cherries.

The Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone launched nationwide on July 18, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice cream, whipped cream, and cherries. On July 19, customers enrolled in Salt & Straw’s new loyalty program, accessible via the app, earn double points on in-store purchases and Order Ahead pick-ups.

The festivities peak on National Ice Cream Day, July 20, when every in-store and online order includes a digital scratch-off card with prizes ranging from a free scoop to a personal ice cream-making session with Salt & Straw founder and chef Tyler Malek.

