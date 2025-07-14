Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape

A 29-year-old Long Beach man faces charges including an attempted rape in Santa Monica, alongside other violent crimes in Long Beach, after his arrest this week, authorities said Sunday. Alvin Marbra, 29, is accused in a series of attacks from April to July 2025, with the Santa Monica incident occurring on April 4.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape, enhanced by allegations of inflicting great bodily injury. The case also includes charges for a June 30 hate crime attack on a 26-year-old man in Long Beach and a July 1 rape of a 61-year-old woman there, with kidnapping and injury allegations.

Marbra, who has a 2021 aggravated assault conviction in Florida, appeared in court July 3. Bail was set at $1.275 million, and he remains in custody, with an arraignment scheduled for July 17 at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach. If convicted, he could face 25 years plus 55 years to life in prison, lifetime sex offender registration, and a firearms ban.

The Long Beach Police Department, investigating with Deputy District Attorney Elyse Rendon, believes other incidents may be unreported. Potential victims are urged to contact the Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

