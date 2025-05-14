Santa Monica City Council Approves Outdoor Drinking Zone on Third Street Promenade

Photo: YouTube

New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces

If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or a beer while you are at Santa Monica’s iconic Third Street Promenade, while enjoying the plaza, soon you will be able to do so, provided that you follow the area’s guidelines. 

On Tuesday night, the Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a motion that would designate the 1200-1400 blocks of the Third Street Promenade, between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway, as an “Entertainment Zone” where guests to the area would be able to consume alcoholic beverages on public streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way so long as certain rules are followed. 

Senate Bill 969, which was signed into law on September 28, 2024, allows municipalities to establish such areas under their jurisdiction and require that five rules be followed.

  1. You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go. 
  2. Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed. 
  3. Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container. 
  4. Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant, or shop. 
  5. Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries.

During the program’s rollout period, starting in June, drinking in the Entertainment Zone will launch officially from Friday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at the Pride on the Promenade event scheduled for June 21.

The Santa Monica Police Department and Downtown Santa Monica’s private security will patrol and monitor the area to ensure things go smoothly. Signs will be posted informing visitors of the rules and regulations that must be followed, and the same signs are required to be posted at each participating business. The details of the signage, wristbands, and cups are still being discussed before the launch of the program. 

“The new Entertainment Zone will provide a unique way for visitors to experience the iconic Third Street Promenade that caters to the new trends in shopping and dining,” Mayor Lana Negrete said. “It is an example of the many ways Santa Monica is thinking creatively about our economic growth, and I’m excited to see more residents and visitors supporting our downtown businesses while responsibly enjoying the Entertainment Zone.”

John Alle, co-founder of the Santa Monica Coalition, who opposes the initiative, said, “There aren’t enough security or enough staff members to protect our buildings. My building is boarded up, part of it because storefronts are smashed and are empty. It’s unsafe.”

in News
