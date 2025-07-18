Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of dust containing the Whos

The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will present Seussical TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) from July 25 to August 3 at the Theatre Arts Main Stage on the SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd..

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of dust containing the Whos, including Jojo, a child sent to military school for his imaginative “thinks.” Horton also cares for an egg abandoned by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, facing ridicule, danger, and a trial, with support from Gertrude McFuzz. The story highlights themes of friendship, loyalty, family, and community triumphing over adversity.

Featuring music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty, the production is co-conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty, and Eric Idle, based on Dr. Seuss’ works.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and August 1, and Saturday, July 26 and August 2, with matinees at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 27 and August 3.

Advance tickets, priced from $22 to $25 ($18 for SMC students and staff) plus a service charge, are available online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4165 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend tickets at the Events Box Office will cost $3 more.