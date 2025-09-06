Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden

The Santa Monica Conservancy is recruiting volunteers to help mark the city’s 150th anniversary by sharing the stories of its historic sites. 

Opportunities include leading guided tours of landmarks like Main Street and the Marion Davies Guest House at Annenberg Community Beach House, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter, and maintaining the native plant garden at the historic Shotgun House.

The Conservancy’s upcoming events need volunteer support, including Doors Open California on Sept. 13–14, featuring tours of the 1897 Shotgun House, a community-saved landmark now serving as the organization’s headquarters. On Sept. 25, a Route 66 Centennial Exhibition will commemorate the iconic highway’s 100th anniversary. On Oct. 8, Sharon Reyes and historian Nina Fresco will share the Marquez-Reyes family’s Mexican American history at the Ocean Park Library.

Volunteers committing to at least four events annually receive a complimentary Conservancy membership, granting access to exclusive tours and events across Los Angeles. Community Outreach Coordinator Alissa Reid emphasized the personal connection volunteers bring, noting, “Each person’s passion for preserving Santa Monica’s history enriches our work.”

To volunteer, contact Reid at alissa@smconservancy.org.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, Upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

Photo: “Planes pa’ los pollos hacen gallos finos No. 10” is one of the visual works in photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities” exhibition in the Emeritus Art Gallery
News, Upbeat

SMC Gallery Showcases Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities”

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations The Santa Monica College Emeritus...
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Los Angeles This Weekend

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, Upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphins Kick Off Season with Thrilling Win, Hosts Granada Hills Friday Night

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The season opener hinged on a standout performance from quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

New Palisades Community Center Aids Wildfire Recovery with Therapy, Classes and Wellness Programs

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows...
News, Real Estate

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail  The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...

