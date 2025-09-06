Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden

The Santa Monica Conservancy is recruiting volunteers to help mark the city’s 150th anniversary by sharing the stories of its historic sites.

Opportunities include leading guided tours of landmarks like Main Street and the Marion Davies Guest House at Annenberg Community Beach House, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter, and maintaining the native plant garden at the historic Shotgun House.

The Conservancy’s upcoming events need volunteer support, including Doors Open California on Sept. 13–14, featuring tours of the 1897 Shotgun House, a community-saved landmark now serving as the organization’s headquarters. On Sept. 25, a Route 66 Centennial Exhibition will commemorate the iconic highway’s 100th anniversary. On Oct. 8, Sharon Reyes and historian Nina Fresco will share the Marquez-Reyes family’s Mexican American history at the Ocean Park Library.

Volunteers committing to at least four events annually receive a complimentary Conservancy membership, granting access to exclusive tours and events across Los Angeles. Community Outreach Coordinator Alissa Reid emphasized the personal connection volunteers bring, noting, “Each person’s passion for preserving Santa Monica’s history enriches our work.”

To volunteer, contact Reid at alissa@smconservancy.org.