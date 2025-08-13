Santa Monica EV Station Opens with 20 Hyper-Fast Chargers, Among Nation’s Most Powerful

Photo: Electrify America

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all electric vehicles in the U.S.

Electrify America has opened its first electric vehicle charging station in Santa Monica, introducing one of the largest public high-speed charging facilities in the region amid growing demand for faster, more accessible EV infrastructure.

The site, located at 1802 Santa Monica Boulevard near the I-10 freeway, includes 20 chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts—among the highest power levels currently available to the public. For compatible vehicles, that speed can translate to about 20 miles of range per minute, depending on battery capacity and state of charge.

The station operates 24/7 and includes on-site security cameras. It is part of a broader strategy by Electrify America to develop larger-scale charging hubs in urban and high-traffic areas as electric vehicle adoption rises across California and the United States.

Robert Barrosa, CEO of Electrify America, said the Santa Monica station reflects the company’s push toward higher-capacity locations that can accommodate more vehicles simultaneously.

Electrify America, which launched in 2018 as part of a Volkswagen emissions settlement, now operates more than 1,000 stations and over 5,000 individual chargers across 47 states and Washington, D.C. The company reported a 65% year-over-year increase in energy delivered in 2024, totaling more than 600 gigawatt-hours through 16 million charging sessions.

Other recent high-capacity station openings in California include locations in San Francisco and San Diego, with additional sites planned throughout 2025.

