Santa Monica Exhibit Showcases Artists Silenced by Pandemic

Photo: Getty

The exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection, and global disruption

A new art exhibit opening at the Annenberg Community Beach House this week gives overdue recognition to artists whose work went unseen during the pandemic. Titled “Santa Monica Artists in Residence, 2020–2024,” the retrospective highlights those who participated in the city’s Beach House and Camera Obscura Art Lab residency programs but were unable to showcase their work publicly due to COVID-19 closures.

Running from May 15 through October 5, the exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection, and global disruption. The selected works reflect themes such as climate change, bodily autonomy, displacement, and identity. Artists use diverse media—from painting and photography to sculpture and installation—to explore internal and external landscapes shaped by isolation and resilience.

The City of Santa Monica’s Cultural Affairs Division will host an opening reception on May 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., coinciding with the second installment of Take A Moment: An Unplugged Series in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month. The public is invited to attend.

The Artist Residency Program at the Annenberg Beach House began in 2009 but was suspended during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Camera Obscura program continued in a limited capacity, offering 14-week residencies for six artists annually. City officials say they will announce the next round of residency recipients in the coming months.

Featured artists include Chuck Hohng, whose mixed media works bridge Korean and American identity; Dakota Noot, whose colorful paintings address queer identity through fantastical imagery; and Edwin Ushiro, whose layered, nostalgic compositions draw from Hawaiian folklore. Other highlights include immersive installations by Flora Kao and photography from Georgina Reskala and Marzieh Karimi that interrogate memory and displacement.

In addition to the main exhibition, works in video, performance, and digital media created by past residents—including Anna Luisa Petrisko, Diane Williams, and Christian Sampson—are also acknowledged as part of the broader initiative to honor creative expression born during the pandemic.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades Youth to Perform Benefit Cabaret at Harvard-Westlake

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance In the wake of...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Community Event in Malibu Offers Roadmap to Wildfire Recovery

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Topics will include real estate development, insurance navigation, permitting, legal compliance, and financial planning Residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News

Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Victorian Thriller ‘Gaslight’ to Open at Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality...
News, Video

(Video) Squirrels Overrun Palisades Park, Officials Warn Against Feeding

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover...

Photo: 17250 Sunset Blvd
News, Real Estate

Palisades Apartment Site Destroyed by Wildfire Listed for Nearly $20M

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

The 1.04-acre property, once home to a 75-unit apartment complex built in 1972, was cleared earlier this year  A prime...

Photo: YouTube
News

Santa Monica City Council Approves Outdoor Drinking Zone on Third Street Promenade

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or...
News

ICE Apprehends Santa Monica College Student Off-Campus

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat

Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and...
News, Video

(Video) Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts “Fostered”: A Comedy About Authenticity and Life Choices

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Firefighters and Wildfire Victims Have Free Admission to a Special May 16 Performance. For More Info, Go To Pacificresidenttheatre.org Firefighters...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Palisades Couple Files Lawsuit Against California FAIR Plan, Other Major Insurers

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

The Jungwirths, who moved to Pacific Palisades last June with their three-year-old daughter, purchased a FAIR Plan policy after struggling...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades High School Flea Market and Fair Returns This Weekend, Over 50 Booths Anticipated

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Booths will feature curated and vintage goods, fire safety demonstrations, fireproofing vendors, fire trucks, live music, a kid zone, and...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR