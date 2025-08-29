Santa Monica Historic District Tour Showcases Early 20th Century Bungalows

The Third Street Walk, led by Conservancy board president Mario Fonda-Bonardi, will highlight the architectural and historical significance of the neighborhood, featuring 27 bungalows from 1903 to 1915

The Santa Monica Conservancy invites the public to explore the city’s first historic district during a free guided tour on Sunday, August 31. The Third Street Walk, led by Conservancy board president Mario Fonda-Bonardi, will highlight the architectural and historical significance of the neighborhood, featuring 27 bungalows from 1903 to 1915 and four structures from the late 1800s.

The tour begins at noon at the Shotgun House, located at 2520 Second Street, with check-in starting at 11:45 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and the event runs monthly on the second Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen, a hat, water, and layers for the one-hour walking tour.

Established in 1990 through a grassroots effort by local residents, the Third Street Neighborhood Historic District showcases Santa Monica’s early architectural heritage. Fonda-Bonardi, a key figure in the district’s designation, will share stories of Ocean Park’s oldest buildings and residents.

Parking is available at metered spots along Norman Place and Main Street or at city lot #10 at 111 Hill Street. Visitors are encouraged to use public transit, such as Big Blue Bus #1, or rideshare services due to limited summer parking.