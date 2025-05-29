Santa Monica Landlord to Pay $685K in Tenant Harassment Lawsuit

The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances

A Santa Monica landlord has settled three related lawsuits, including one filed by the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office, agreeing to pay $685,000 and accept a stipulated judgment and injunction. The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances.

The city’s case claimed the landlord intentionally failed to register tenancies at his triplex with the Rent Control Board, withholding just cause eviction and rent control protections from tenants. He allegedly harassed and intimidated them, continuing despite multiple city letters. A family of four was reportedly constructively evicted after the landlord falsely cited an owner-occupancy plan while purchasing a $1.4 million home and listing the triplex for sale. The family faced unlawful entries, including an incident where the landlord yelled at them in front of their crying children, and lost access to the outdoor common area, prompting their departure in May 2023 to a costlier apartment. The landlord then re-rented their unit at a higher rate.

In another instance, the city alleged the landlord retaliated against a tenant requesting repairs and a roommate change, permitted under Rent Control law, by demanding she vacate or sign a new lease with higher rent and stricter conditions. He removed amenities, refused repairs, and made the unit unaffordable. The same tenant, who is immunocompromised, faced alleged disability discrimination when the landlord rejected her requests to remediate mold and temporarily relocate, citing in writing that the building was unsuitable for those with “special conditions” or respiratory issues.

City Attorney Doug Sloan emphasized enforcement efforts, stating, “The City Attorney’s Office strives to educate landlords about their legal obligations… but when a landlord adamantly refuses to comply, we vigorously enforce those laws.”

Under the settlement, the landlord will pay $685,000 to tenants and the city, cease managing residential properties in Santa Monica, and hire a city-approved property manager. He must test and remediate mold in one unit, potentially relocating the tenant, and comply with tenant protection and fair housing laws, including engaging in the interactive process for reasonable accommodations. He is also required to attend three hours of landlord-tenant training and face a minimum $10,000 penalty per violation if non-compliant.