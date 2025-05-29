Santa Monica Landlord to Pay $685K in Tenant Harassment Lawsuit

Photo: Getty

The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances

A Santa Monica landlord has settled three related lawsuits, including one filed by the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office, agreeing to pay $685,000 and accept a stipulated judgment and injunction. The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances.

The city’s case claimed the landlord intentionally failed to register tenancies at his triplex with the Rent Control Board, withholding just cause eviction and rent control protections from tenants. He allegedly harassed and intimidated them, continuing despite multiple city letters. A family of four was reportedly constructively evicted after the landlord falsely cited an owner-occupancy plan while purchasing a $1.4 million home and listing the triplex for sale. The family faced unlawful entries, including an incident where the landlord yelled at them in front of their crying children, and lost access to the outdoor common area, prompting their departure in May 2023 to a costlier apartment. The landlord then re-rented their unit at a higher rate.

In another instance, the city alleged the landlord retaliated against a tenant requesting repairs and a roommate change, permitted under Rent Control law, by demanding she vacate or sign a new lease with higher rent and stricter conditions. He removed amenities, refused repairs, and made the unit unaffordable. The same tenant, who is immunocompromised, faced alleged disability discrimination when the landlord rejected her requests to remediate mold and temporarily relocate, citing in writing that the building was unsuitable for those with “special conditions” or respiratory issues.

City Attorney Doug Sloan emphasized enforcement efforts, stating, “The City Attorney’s Office strives to educate landlords about their legal obligations… but when a landlord adamantly refuses to comply, we vigorously enforce those laws.”

Under the settlement, the landlord will pay $685,000 to tenants and the city, cease managing residential properties in Santa Monica, and hire a city-approved property manager. He must test and remediate mold in one unit, potentially relocating the tenant, and comply with tenant protection and fair housing laws, including engaging in the interactive process for reasonable accommodations. He is also required to attend three hours of landlord-tenant training and face a minimum $10,000 penalty per violation if non-compliant.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...

Photo: LA28
Hard, News

Officials Outline Community-Focused Plans for Venice Beach in 2028 Olympics

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28 leaders promise local engagement, minimal disruption, and a showcase of the neighborhood’s cultural identity LA...
News, Video

(Video) Interviews with Rick Caruso and Elyse Walker, with a Dennis Quaid cameo

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...
Dining, News

DoorDash to Award $200K in Grants to Restaurants Affected by Wildfires

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

The funding can be used to cover a range of wildfire-related expenses, including rent, repairs, and payroll DoorDash will distribute...
News, Real Estate

Thomas Mann House to Reopen in Following Wildfire Repairs: REPORT

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Though the house remained structurally intact, it underwent months of environmental testing, cleanup, and repairs The Thomas Mann House in...
News, Video

(Video) Main Street Bars & Restaurants Give a Taste in 10th Annual ‘MAINopoly’ Event

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The event took place Sunday, May 25, transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Friends of Ballona Wetlands to Host Migration Celebration May 31

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

Sen. Allen’s Wildfire Relief Bills Advance, Targeting Insurance Reform, Firefighting Jobs, and Housing Protections

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability...

Photo: Facebook
News

Malibu Launches 24/7 Armed Patrols to Protect Fire-Damaged Neighborhoods as PCH Reopens

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

City Partners With Private Firm Covered 6 and Law Enforcement Ramps Up Presence In anticipation of the reopening of Pacific...
News, Upbeat

Volunteer Event to Restore Hillside and Clear Debris in Palisades

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Organized by local nonprofit Palisades Beautiful, the event will take place near the intersection of Marquez Avenue and Bollinger Drive...
Hard, News

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...
Hard, News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Recounts Harrowing Experience During Wildfire, Draws Parallels to COVID Response

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Affleck, a Yale undergraduate and vocal public health advocate, recalls evacuating to a hotel with her family as flames tore...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Bay Cities Deli Temporarily Closed After Health Violations

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Eleven violation points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a popular...

Photo: YouTube
News

Governor Announces Early Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway After Wildfire Closures

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Major Stretch of PCH Reopens May 23 After Months of Wildfire-Related Closures Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that State Route...

Photo: Office of Sen. Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Resilient Palisades Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Ben Allen

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Volunteer-led group honored for climate resilience work and wildfire recovery efforts Resilient Palisades, a grassroots environmental organization based in Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR