Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018 

A 66-year-old Santa Monica resident was arrested Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport on charges of illegally exporting sophisticated electronics to Iran, federal authorities announced. 

Bahram Mohammad Ostovari, also a resident of Tehran, faces a four-count indictment for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR).

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm supplying railway and telecommunications systems to Iran’s government, allegedly orchestrated the scheme from May 2018 to July 2025. The indictment claims he used front companies in the United Arab Emirates, MH-SYS FZCO and Match Systech FZE, to acquire and ship controlled items like computer processors and railway signaling equipment to his Iranian company without U.S. authorization. 

He became a permanent resident in 2020 but continued the operation, concealing the true destination from U.S. suppliers.

The charges include one count of conspiracy and three counts of IEEPA violations, tied to exports supporting Iran’s infrastructure, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways. Ostovari allegedly acknowledged U.S. sanctions in emails, directing co-conspirators to falsify end-user details to evade export controls.

The IEEPA and ITSR prohibit such transactions due to Iran’s nuclear and terrorism threats, requiring Office of Foreign Assets Control approval, which Ostovari never sought. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison per count.

Authorities believe others may be involved and are investigating.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Pixabay
News, Upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
Hard, News

ICE Raids Disrupt Labor in Fire Recovery Efforts: REPORT

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Immigrants, comprising about 75% of Los Angeles County’s construction workforce with nearly half undocumented, per a Bay Area Council analysis,...

Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong
News, Upbeat

Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong The Pacific...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Elvis’ TV Legacy in Beverly Hills to be Explored in Upcoming Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local
News, Upbeat

County Launches Campaign to Boost Fire-Hit Small Businesses

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

One-Acre Riviera Lot Listed for $7.25M After Fire Loss

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...
News, Upbeat

USC Initiative Seeks Fire Recovery Stories from LA County Residents

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Two community listening sessions are planned: one on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KCRW Headquarters in...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...

Photo: Pepperdine University
News, Upbeat

Pepperdine Announces 2025-2026 Arts Season with Diverse Lineup

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The lineup includes a mix of dance, music, theater, and art exhibitions across the Malibu campus Pepperdine University’s Lisa Smith...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR