Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More

The Santa Monica “Pier 360” Beach Festival, the ultimate celebration of SoCal beach culture, returns June 28-29, 2025, for two epic days of competition, entertainment, and good vibes along the iconic Santa Monica shoreline. The free, all-ages event brings together thousands of locals and visitors for ocean sports, beachside games, skateboarding, roller skating, live music, food and drinks, and a deep dive into 90 years of paddleboard racing history.

“Pier 360” action kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. on the sand and continues from 10 a.m. on the Pier deck, where festivalgoers can explore interactive activities, grab bites and brews, and soak up summer energy at one of Southern California’s most legendary destinations.

“Pier 360” Main Attractions

  • Paddleboard Races (June 29) – Celebrate 90 years of paddleboard racing with the One-Mile Short Course ($30), Mike Vaughan Memorial 5-Mile Distance Race ($40), and high-speed Sprint Racing ($40). Open to paddlers of all levels.
  • Ocean Swims (June 29) – 500m and 1-Mile open water swim events with wetsuit/non-wetsuit divisions and age group awards. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with Hawaiian blessing.
  • CBVA Beach Volleyball Tournaments (June 28 and 29) – Men’s & Women’s Open competition for a $4,000 prize pool plus the Santa Monica Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Legends Exhibition.
  • Santa Monica Classic(June 28 and 29) – High-octane strongman contest featuring over 80 male and female athletes competing across multiple weight classes.
  • AAU Invitational (June 29) – Top 18:U girls teams compete in a Triple Crown showdown.
  • Lifeguard Competitions(June 28) – Including the historic Pete Peterson Surfboat 1-Mile Dory Race and Junior Guard events.
  • Skate Experience(June 28 and 29) – An energetic celebration of skateboarding and athleticism with demos, clinics, and competitions on custom ramps with L.A.’s top skaters.
  • POP SK8 Roller Rink (June 28 and 29) – Community themed pop-up roller rink on the Pier deck open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (skates available on site).
  • Beer & Spirits(June 28 and 29) – Chill with cold brews and vodka seltzers thanks to Michelob Ultra in the “Ocean Brews & Bites Garden.”
  • All-Day Music & Polynesian Dance(June 28 and 29) – Kick off each day with vibrant Polynesian performances and live music throughout the afternoon.
  • Museum of Beach Life(June 28 and 29) – A free, hands-on exhibit curated by local legends explores the history of surf, Muscle Beach, and paddleboard racing.
  • Youth Zone (June 28 and 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – Arts, crafts, and giant games for kids. An adult must accompany children under 18.

“Pier 360 is more than a festival; it’s a tribute to the unique culture that was born right here on the Santa Monica Pier,” said Jim Harris, Executive Director and Historian of the Santa Monica Pier. “From racing traditions that started in the 1930s to the cutting-edge sports and experiences of today, it’s a weekend that captures the heart of SoCal beach life.”

“Pier 360” is produced by Santa Monica Pier Corporation, along with these great sponsors Adidas, Best Day Brewing, Big Blue Bus, Celsius, Costco, Frontier, Gatorade Hydration Booster, Heal the Bay, Hot Dog On A Stick, Johnny Rockets, Kendra Scott, Left On Friday, Lifeway Kefir, Lightship, Los Angeles County, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Simply Pop, The Pierside Hotel, The Surfing Fox, Toyota, and Wetzel’s Pretzels, along with many more to be announced soon.

Free to attend with some competitions requiring advance registration and entry fees. Beach activities begin at 8 a.m. Pier deck opens at 10 a.m. For full details, athlete registration, and event schedule, visit: www.santamonicapier.org/pier-360-festivities.

Arrive by Rideshare, Metro, Bus or Bike. The Santa Monica Pier is located at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

About Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation (SMPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to preserving and enhancing the Santa Monica Pier experience for every visitor. Through impactful, location-specific programming offered year-round, SMPC ensures that the Pier remains a vibrant, world-class destination that is accessible to all. For more information on happenings at the Pier, please visit  santamonicapier.org, or follow us on Facebook,  InstagramX, or Threads.

About Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission-free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and seaside retail shopping. Prices and operating hours are subject to change. For more information and operating hours, please call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @savefriendshipv
Hard, News

Congregation and Family Fight to Stop Sale of Historic Venice Church

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Descendants and supporters rally against alleged unlawful sale, seeking historic status and legal action Members of Friendship Baptist Church and...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...
News

Post Wildfires, Pacific Manufactured Homes Offers Affordable and Beautiful Rebuilding Options for Southern California

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

One of the largest factors in choosing a new home is price and with the seemingly unending rise in home...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, Upbeat

Rodeo Realty’s Palisades Office Becomes First Rebuild Post-Fire

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The structure, now fully framed, is set to reopen this year Rodeo Realty announced that the reconstruction of its Pacific...
News, Upbeat

Palisades Baseball, 80 Local Businesses and Others Get Another $14M from FireAid Funds

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The second-phase grants support financial and housing stability, mental health services, and community infrastructure FireAid, the benefit concert that raised...
Hard, News

Parents Protest Removal of Beloved Principal at Broadway Elementary School

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The decision, announced less than two weeks before the end of the school year, has sparked protests, and a petition...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

SMC to Showcase Sustainability-Focused Student Fashion Show

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Student Designers Present 25 Collections at June 20 Event Santa Monica College’s Fashion Program will host LA Mode 2025, its...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Infrastructure Firm Tapped to Create Master Plan in Palisades Rebuild

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The firm will collaborate with City officials and Hagerty Consulting, which has been handling debris removal and immediate recovery support...

Photo: The Getty
News

Getty to Host Free Clinic for Fire Survivors Seeking to Restore Damaged Heirlooms

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Conservation Experts Will Offer Assessments, Cleaning, and Preservation Help In response to the devastating January 2025 wildfires, a coalition of...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

California Launches $100M Mortgage Relief Fund for Wildfire Victims

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Homeowners displaced by wildfires, floods can apply for up to $20,000 in grants starting June 12 California homeowners displaced by...
Hard, News

SMPD Affirms Stance on Immigration Enforcement Amid Ice Raids

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The statement comes amid ongoing protests and clashes in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...
News, Video

(Video) Queer Visibility and Resilience Celebrated at 2025 Venice Pride

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The event included performances by DJs, community booths, food trucks, and queer market vendors The event included performances by DJs,...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from Palisades High School’s Post-Wildfire Commencement

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

Actor Billy Crystal and NBA Coach Steve Kerr Were Among Those Who Wished Pali’s Class of 25 Good Luck on...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR