Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation will celebrate its first-ever PIERfect Benefit fundraiser on September 6 at the historic Merry Go-Round Building, honoring local legends Judy Abdo and Larry Barber for their pivotal roles in preserving the iconic pier.

The event, held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, recognizing Abdo, an original Pier Corporation board member who championed free public access during the 1980s post-storm restoration, and Barber, who led the 1970s Friends of the Santa Monica Pier to save it from demolition. Both will receive commendations from the State of California, presented alongside a recognition from Senator Ben Allen.

Guests will enjoy live music by The Botanical Pursuit, vintage vinyl sets by d.j. Hand Crank, signature cocktails, and curated appetizers, with appearances by Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete and Z-Boys founder Jeff Ho, who shared personal pier stories. The event, coinciding with the pier’s 116th birthday, will also support the Pali Strong Foundation, with 10% of ticket sales aiding Palisades fire relief efforts.

“This event launched a new tradition for our nonprofit, which relies on community support to keep the pier vibrant,” said Jim Harris, executive director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation. The independent 501(c)(3) organization, not fully city-funded, raised funds to maintain the pier’s cultural legacy.

Tickets are priced at $175 for individuals and $300 for couples, with sponsorships ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. For more details, visit santamonicapier.org/pierfectbenefit25.