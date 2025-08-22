Santa Monica Place Hosts Weekly Western Wednesday Line Dancing

No prior dance experience is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring enthusiasm and comfortable shoes

Santa Monica Place will launch its first-ever Weekly Western Wednesday, a series of free line dancing classes, starting Sept. 3, 2025, and continuing every Wednesday through Oct. 29, 2025. The events, held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center Plaza, aim to bring a lively, community-focused experience to the shopping destination.

Professional instructors will lead the high-energy sessions, with TMR & Co. Dancers guiding September classes and Urban Boot Scoot taking over in October. No prior dance experience is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring enthusiasm and comfortable shoes.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Weekly Western Wednesday as a fun, inclusive way for the community to come together,” said a Santa Monica Place spokesperson. “It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy free dance classes in the heart of Santa Monica.”

Guests can enhance their evening with pre-dance happy hour specials at nearby restaurants. LouLou Santa Monica will offer Golden Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring discounted cocktails and a complimentary bite with the first drink. The Cheesecake Factory will host a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. in its bar area, with reduced-price drinks and popular appetizers. Curious Palate will provide discounted craft beer and wine from 5 to 6 p.m. in its market-inspired setting.

The events are free to attend, though RSVPs are encouraged via Eventbrite.com. Santa Monica Place is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.