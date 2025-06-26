Santa Monica Police Arrest Shooting Suspect After Officer Ambushed Near Downtown Mall

Man Linked to Waymo Vehicle Gunfire Taken Into Custody Following Tense Manhunt

The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two teenagers in a Waymo vehicle last weekend was taken into custody Wednesday following an ambush on a Santa Monica police officer near a busy downtown shopping center.

Authorities said the arrest occurred after a three-hour manhunt prompted by a confrontation near Santa Monica Place, where the suspect allegedly opened fire on an officer attempting to approach him. 

The officer recognized the individual from a department bulletin linked to a recent non-fatal shooting involving gunfire directed at a self-driving Waymo vehicle that injured two teens. 

According to Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista, during a press conference, “After identifying himself as a police officer, a short foot pursuit ensued, where the officer was ambushed. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the officer and fled the area on foot.”

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete stated that the suspect is believed to be responsible for the Waymo shooting. Batista reported that the officer is in good spirits but has sustained serious, but non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was reportedly located near Montana and Ocean Avenues. A handgun believed to have been used in the ambush was recovered at the scene, and police later confirmed the man was the same individual sought in both shooting investigations.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had not released the suspect’s name or other details other than that he is believed to be a transient.

