Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Deputy Chief Fills Role

Photo: City of Santa Monica

Santa Monica Police Chief Ramón Batista announced his resignation late Friday, August 22 after nearly four years leading the department, city officials said. Deputy Chief Darrick Jacob has been appointed acting chief, effective immediately, to guide the department through the transition.

Batista, who joined the Santa Monica Police Department in 2021 from Mesa, Arizona, submitted his resignation to City Manager Oliver Chi and shared a public letter addressing the community. During his tenure, Batista oversaw the recruitment of numerous new officers, implemented a departmental strategic plan, and contributed to regional efforts to address retail theft.

City Manager Chi praised Batista’s leadership, stating, “His dedication and vision have positively shaped our Police Department.” Chi expressed gratitude for Batista’s service but did not specify a reason for his departure.

Jacob, a 20-year veteran of the Santa Monica Police Department, steps into the role of acting chief after serving as deputy chief since 2020. Previously, he worked with the Northridge Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A U.S. Navy veteran, Jacob holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge.

Chi expressed confidence in Jacob’s ability to lead, citing his extensive experience overseeing the department’s day-to-day operations. “With his knowledge and leadership approach, I am confident that our staff and community will be well served,” Chi said.

The city has not announced a timeline for selecting a permanent replacement for Batista.

