Santa Monica Police Investigate Assault on Pier as Hate Crime

Santa Monica police are investigating a violent assault on the Santa Monica Pier Sunday evening as a hate crime, where a man was targeted due to his religious identity during a pro-Gaza demonstration, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD). Officers responded to multiple disturbances between the groups, and the victim, who sustained minor injuries, was treated by Santa Monica Fire personnel at the scene.

Based on witness statements and reported circumstances, SMPD detectives are treating the assault as a hate crime. The department condemned the act, stating, “Hatred, intimidation, and violence will not be tolerated in our community. Everyone who lives, works, and visits Santa Monica deserves to feel safe.”

The investigation remains active, with detectives reviewing video footage, pursuing leads, and collaborating with regional law enforcement.

The SMPD urged anyone with information or footage to contact its Criminal Investigations Division or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.