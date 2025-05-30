Santa Monica Public Library Launches Summer Reading Program to Promote Literacy

Running from June 14 through August 16, the program encourages participants of all ages to track their reading progress and earn prizes

The Santa Monica Public Library is rolling out its annual Summer Reading Program, offering events and incentives designed to keep children, teens, and adults engaged with books and learning throughout the summer break.

Running from June 14 through August 16, the program encourages participants of all ages to track their reading progress and earn prizes, including books, collectible stuffed animals, and entries into a drawing for gift certificates to local businesses. Registration is now open online and in person at the Main Library, Pico Branch, and Montana Branch.

The program officially kicks off with a family-friendly carnival at the Main Library on June 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will feature summer treats, carnival games, and a performance by Michael Rayner’s Found Object Juggling Show. Attendees will also be able to sign up for the reading program on site.

“Reading unlocks a world of adventure, and our Summer Reading Program and events are the perfect way to spark imaginations and keep patrons of all ages engaged during the summer months,” said Library Director Erica Cuyugan. “We can’t wait for our patrons to visit the library this summer as we read, play, and explore together through exciting programs and events.”

Throughout the summer, the library will host a series of events aimed at supporting literacy and fostering a love of reading. Highlights include The Crow’s Family Comedy Show on June 24 at the Montana Branch and Regular Guy Dave’s Wacky Balloon & Fun Academy for children ages five to 11 on July 1 at the Fairview Branch.

Adults can also take part in the Summer Film Series, featuring screenings of *I’m Still Here* on June 21, *Real Women Have Curves* on June 24, *The Greatest Showman* on July 18, and *The Farewell* on July 29. Another featured event, *Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel Comics*, will bring author Margaret Stohl to the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on July 24 for a discussion and book event.

The season concludes with Santa Monica Public Library at the Beach, a pop-up library at the Annenberg Community Beach House on August 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The beachside event will include a no-library-card-required book sign-out, games, a Surfside Lounge, and a Seaside Storytime for all ages.

The Summer Reading Program is supported by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica. More information, including library hours, is available at [santamonica.gov/library](https://santamonica.gov/library).

