Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest, Hospitalization

Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived

A pedestrian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slashing a driver with a boxcutter during a road rage incident at 26th Street and Arizona Avenue, the Santa Monica Police Department reported.

The altercation, occurring between August 3 and 9, 2025, left the driver with multiple non-life-threatening cuts. Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived. The victim received on-scene treatment and was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not release the identities of those involved or further details on the dispute’s cause.