Santa Monica to Review Proposed High-Rise, Affordable Housing Projects on 7th Street

Photo: Hankey Capital

The larger project would replace an existing 10-unit rental building with a 23-story tower featuring 20 deed-restricted affordable units

Hankey Capital has proposed two residential developments on 7th Street in Santa Monica, including a 23-story high-rise at 1518-1524 7th Street and a four-story affordable housing complex at 1238 7th Street, with a community meeting scheduled to discuss the plans on September 11.

The larger project at 1518-1524 7th Street would replace an existing 10-unit rental building with a 23-story tower featuring 104 for-sale market-rate homes and 20 deed-restricted affordable units to replace the current housing, according to Urbanize LA. Designed by Ottinger Architects, the development includes 220 parking spaces across two subterranean and three above-grade levels, with indoor and outdoor amenities at the podium and rooftop levels.

The smaller project at 1238 7th Street proposes a four-story building with 23 deed-restricted affordable rental units, fulfilling off-site affordable housing requirements for the high-rise. The design, also by Ottinger Architects, incorporates outdoor common areas and resident amenities.

The proposals originated from a 2023 Builder’s Remedy application when Santa Monica’s housing element was out of compliance with state regulators, according to Urbanize LA. Hankey Capital acquired the sites from WS Communities, which lost control of its Santa Monica portfolio to lenders in 2024. The city settled with WS Communities to process these projects under formal city procedures, Urbanize reported.

A virtual community meeting to gather public input is set for September 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Residents can RSVP or access more details at 7thstsantamonicaprojects.com.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marquez Knolls Home Unaffected by Fires Lists for $10M

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The outdoor spaces include an al fresco dining area with a fireplace, a pool and spa, and a covered lounge...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Oceanfront Duplex Hits Market for $10.75M

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

It features an open-concept living and dining area with large sliding glass doors opening to an oceanfront balcony. A two-level...
News, Upbeat

Paliskates to Host Back 2 School Festival at Venice Beach

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The free festival at 1800 Ocean Front Walk features school supply giveaways, youth sports, live entertainment, and a beach clean-up...
Real Estate

Mayor Bass Joins Westside Leaders to Condemn Federal Immigration Raids

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis Mayor Karen Bass joined Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The event marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, and will recognize an original Pier Corporation board member...

Photo: Anthony Pham: Metro LA
News, Upbeat

Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades-Malibu YMCA Launches $25M Campaign to Build Duel-Campus

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The planned facility will be renamed Lowe Family YMCA after longtime members who pledged support. Palisades-Malibu YMCA Launches $25M Campaign...
News, Video

(Video) DTSM Inc. Holds First Meeting Since Multi-Member Ousting by City Council

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The meeting convened as ousted members threatened legal action against the council DTSM Inc. Holds First Meeting Since Multi-Member Ousting...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...
News, Upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: CicLAvia to Turn Venice Streets into Car-Free Park

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The event will spotlight Venice’s iconic Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard along the 6.75-mile...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Foreign Investor Acquires $65M in Fire-Damaged Malibu Lots for Luxury Rebuild: REPORT

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The acquisitions include eight lots on La Costa Beach and one on Carbon Beach, known as “Billionaires Beach.” A tenth...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Palisades Council Urges Newsom to Veto Housing Density Bill Over Fire Safety Concerns

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

SB 79, authored by Senator Scott Wiener, would streamline approvals for multi-family housing near certain transit stops, including in single-family...

Photo: Instagram: @rolld.sushi
Dining, News

ROLLD Sushi to Bring Australian-Style Hand Rolls to Montana Avenue

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

All items are gluten-free and available with white or brown rice, catering to diverse dietary preferences A fresh take on...
News, Upbeat

Temescal Canyon Road Reopens After Fire Cleanup

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The reopening comes just days before local schools resume classes, a timing described as critical Temescal Canyon Road, a key...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR