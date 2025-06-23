Sculptor-Designed Marina Del Rey Beach Home Hits Market for Nearly $10M

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings

A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed by sculptor Robert Graham, is listed for $9.95 million in Marina Del Rey.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings, framing ocean and marina vistas. Built over four years, the property includes a lap pool, theater, gym, four-car garage, and a four-stop elevator. Its open-concept living and dining areas, with a two-story window, capture beach views and natural light. A gourmet kitchen, paired with a hidden secondary kitchen, and a dining room with a Dale Chihuly chandelier anchor the main floor.

The primary suite upstairs offers ocean-facing views, custom walk-in closets, and elevator access. A private rooftop provides sweeping panoramas from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Additional spaces include an entertainment room with etched steel window frames, two guest suites—one with a private rooftop—and an office with an en-suite bathroom.

Listed by Linda May of Carolwood Estates, the property carries a price of $1,507 per square foot.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/4-yawl-street-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1834229400013309849/