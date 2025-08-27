Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old in Santa Monica Mountains

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin seeking assistance in locating 14-year-old Abigail Wind, last seen on August 23 at 10:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Lobo Canyon Road.

Authorities describe Wind as an Asian female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 128 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a scar on her right arm, and an open sore on her right ankle. She was last seen wearing a blue bra, blue sweatpants, and “Hello Kitty” socks.

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino or the on-duty watch commander at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 with any information.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3Tips” mobile app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.