Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

A multi-agency search is underway off the coast of Venice Beach for a 30-year-old woman whose personal belongings were found unattended near the pier Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The woman has been identified as Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil of Las Vegas, Nevada. According to family members, she sometimes goes by the name “Loni Legend.”

The Coast Guard said it received a report around 8:40 p.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department and a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in the sand just south of the Venice Beach Pier.

Rescue teams from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, Air Station Ventura, and the cutter Narwhal searched the surrounding waters. Shoreline and nearshore searches were also conducted by lifeguards from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. LAPD is coordinating search efforts on land.