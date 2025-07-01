Second Victim Killed Alongside LAPD Sergeant in Brentwood 405 Crash Identified

Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities Confirm Garcia, 34, Died at the Scene, GoFundMe Launched 

Authorities have identified the civilian who was killed alongside a veteran Los Angeles Police Department sergeant in a tragic collision last week on the 405 Freeway.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim as 34-year-old Jesus Garcia, who died at the scene after being struck by a passing vehicle. Garcia had exited his vehicle following a solo crash on the southbound side of the freeway near Moraga Drive when the secondary incident occurred.

LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng, who responded to assist Garcia, was also hit and critically injured as he stepped out of his patrol vehicle. Deng was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, identified as Mario Bickham, sustained serious injuries. He has not been arrested or charged in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Garcia’s family with funeral expenses. The fundraising page describes Garcia as a “loving son, brother, uncle, and friend,” and notes the profound impact of his loss on those who knew him.

